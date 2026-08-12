Ella Langley surprises fans in St. Thomas bar with performance of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds”

Ella Langley is on vacation in St. Thomas, but that doesn’t stop her from doing what she loves!
Ella grabbed the mic joining a local band performing at a St. Thomas bar and surprised everyone with a performance of “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley.
@bolongobay This actually happened! Thank you to @Ella Langley and her super wonderful friends for stopping by @Iggies Beach Bar and spreading the love and good vibes with us on one of their last evenings in St. Thomas. Imagine our joy and gratitude when she spontaneously started singing a duet with our beloved local band, Reggae Dynasty! Such a special, fun night for everyone. This is what Iggies is all about ❤️ #fyp #ellalangley #foryoupage #real #viral ♬ original sound - Bolongo Bay Beach Resort 🐚