The Ultimate Tour Guide: Every classic rock tour happening in 2026

This is our official list of all the classic rock tours happening in 2026.
Check back here anytime to view the latest tour announcements as they are announced.
Tours currently happening
- Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo - Shows run through February 6th
- Foghat - Shows through February 8th
- Grand Funk Railroad - Shows through March 1st
- John Oates - Shows through March 15th
- John Fogerty - Shows through March 21st
- Don McLean - Shows through March 23rd
- Eagles’ Las Vegas Sphere Residency - Run through March 28th
- War - Shows through April 17th
- Cheap Trick - Shows run through April 25th
- Carlos Santana - Shows through May 24th
- Kansas - Shows through May 29th
- Little Feat - Shows through June 7th
- Sammy Hagar’s Best of All Worlds Tour - Shows through June 27th
- The Beach Boys - Shows run through July 1st
- through
- The Marshall Tucker Band - Shows run through August 16th
- Styx - Shows through September 6th
- Three Dog Knight - Shows through September 24th
- Sebastian Bach - Shows through October 3rd
- Jefferson Starship - Shows through October 10th
- Grand Funk Railroad - Shows run through December 5th
Tours scheduled to happen in 2026
- Def Leppard’s Las Vegas residency - Starts on February 3rd and ends on February 28th
- Little River Band - Shows start February 5th and end November 21st
- .38 Special - Shows start February 6th and end May 1st
- Blue Öyster Cult - Shows start February 6th and end February 21st
- Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers - Shows start February 12th and end July 25th
- George Thorogood and the Destroyers - Shows start February 13th and end April 4th
- Heart - Shows start February 15th and end March 15th
- Toto - Shows start February 18th and end August 30th
- Foreigner - Shows start February 25th and end August 29th
- Rod Stewart - Shows start February 27th and end September 1st
- Journey: The Final Frontier Tour - Shows start February 28th and end July 2nd
- Alice Cooper’s Las Vegas Residency - Starts March 6th and ends May 23rd
- Quiet Riot - Shows start March 6th and end October 3rd
- Rick Springfield - Shows start March 7th and end May 30th
- America’s The Happy Trails Tour - Starts March 7th and ends May 21st
- Rick Wakeman - Tour starts March 11th and ends March 29th
- Robert Plant’s Saving Grace Tour - Shows start March 14th and end April 7th
- Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour - Starts March 21st and ends May 1st
- ZZ Top - Shows start March 22nd and end July 25th
- David Byrne’s Who Is The Sky Tour - Starts March 26th and ends May 17th
- Joe Satriani and Steve Vai - Shows start April 1st and end May 30th
- DEVO’s Mutate, Don’t Stagnate Tour - Starts April 3rd and ends April 17th
- Graham Nash - Shows start April 4th to May 2nd
- Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers “Indigo Park Tour” - Shows start April 9th and end July 25th
- David Lee Roth - Shows start April 16th and end June 20th
- Jon Anderson of YES - Shows start April 17th and end May 7th
- Triumph: The Rock & Roll Machine Is Reloaded Tour - Shows start April 22nd and end June 6th
- Earth, Wind, & Fire - Shows start April 22nd and end May 17th
- James Taylor - Shows start April 26th and end September 26th
- Guns N’ Roses - Shows start May 5th and end August 19th
- Sting’s 3.0 Tour - Shows start May 6th and end November 24th
- Joe Jackson - Shows start May 11th through July 18th
- The Black Crowes - Shows start May 17th and end August 20th
- The Happy Together Tour 2026 - Shows start May 26th and end August 29th
- The Guess Who - Shows start May 26th and end June 10th
- Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band - Shows start May 28th and end June 14th
- Bonnie Raitt - Shows start May 28th and end September 10th
- The Human League with Soft Cell - Shows start June 2nd and end July 2nd
- Rush’s Fifty Something Tour - Shows start June 7th and end December 17th
- Bon Jovi’s Forever Tour - Starts July 7th and ends July 26th
- John Mellencamp - Starts July 10th and ends August 12th
- AC/DC’s Power Up Tour - Starts July 11th and ends September 29th
- Chicago and Styx’s The Windy Cities Tour - Starts July 13th and ends September 6th
- Men At Work - Shows start July 16th and end August 20th
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - Shows start July 17th and end September 5th
- Mötley Crüe’s The Return Of Carnival Of Sins Tour - Shows start July 17th and end September 26th
- Foo Fighters - Shows start August 4th and end September 26th
- Iron Maiden’s Run For Your Lives Tour - Shows start August 29th and end September 29th
Who do you want to see in concert? Let us know in the comments section below or by leaving an open mic on our smartphone app.