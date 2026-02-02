The Ultimate Tour Guide: Every country music tour happening in 2026

This is our official list of all the country music tours happening in 2026.
Check back here anytime to view the latest tour announcements as they are announced.
Tours scheduled to happen or happening in 2026
- Brett Young’s 2.0 Tour ends February 28th
- Rascal Flatts’ Life Is A Highway Tour ends February 28th
- Priscilla Block’s Things You Didn’t See Tour ends March 4th
- Josh Turner’s “This Country Music Thing Tour” ends March 13th
- Chris Janson’s Wild Horses Untamed Tour ends March 20th
- Post Malone and Jelly Roll’s Big A** Stadium Tour starts on April 10th and ends July 28th
- Eric Church’s Free The Machine Tour ends April 11th
- Niko Moon’s The American Palm Tour ends April 17th
- Clay Walker’s Doing What I Love Tour ends April 25th
- Turnpike Troubadors’ Wild America Tour 2026 ends June 6th
- Trace Adkins’ 30th Anniversary Tour ends September 19th
- Parker McCollum’s 2026 Tour ends September 26th
- Treaty Oak Revival’s West Texas Degenerate Tour - Starts February 5th and ends August 8th
- HARDY’s COUNTRY COUNTRY COUNTRY TOUR! - Starts February 5th and ends August 21st
- Cody Johnson’s 2026 Tour - Starts February 6th and ends May 30th
- Tucker Wetmore’s The Brunette World Tour - Starts February 12th and ends April 28th
- Bailey Zimmerman’s Different Night Same Rodeo Tour - Starts February 19th and ends June 20th
- Jake Owen’s Dreams To Dream Tour - Starts February 26th and ends March 28th
- Trisha Yearwood’s The Mirror Tour - Starts March 4th and ends April 12th
- Stephen Wilson Jr.’s Gary The Torch 2026 Tour - Starts March 6th and ends April 25th
- Zach Bryan’s With Heaven On Tour - Starts March 7th and ends October 10th
- Dylan Scott’s Till I Can’t I Will Tour - Starts March 12th and ends May 30th
- Anne Wilson’s The Stars Tour - Starts March 12th and ends May 11th
- Flatland Calvalry’s Spring 2026 Tour - Starts March 19th and ends April 30th
- Luke Combs’ My Kinda Saturday Night Tour - Starts March 21st and ends June 6th
- Nate Smith’s Country Rock & Roll Tour 2026 - Starts March 26th and ends June 18th
- Warren Zeiders World Tour - Starts March 26th and ends November 2nd
- Morgan Wallen’s Still The Problem Tour - Starts April 10th and ends August 1st
- Maren Morris’ Dreamsicle Tour 2026 - Starts April 15th and ends May 3rd
- Riley Green’s Cowboy As It Gets Tour - Starts April 16th and ends August 22nd
- Russell Dickerson’s RussellMania Spring Slam Tour - Starts April 23rd and ends May 30th
- Tyler Childers’ Snipe Hunt Tour - Starts April 23rd and ends October 3rd
- Ella Langley’s The Dandelion Tour starts May 7th and ends August 15th
- Luke Bryan - Shows start May 14th and end September 26th
- Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show with Lainey Wilson - Starts May 23rd and ends October 9th
- Megan Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour - Starts May 29th and ends October 1st
Who do you want to see in concert? Let us know in the comments section below or by leaving an open mic on our smartphone app.