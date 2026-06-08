Get your tickets to K99.1FM’s Birthday Bash

We are excited to tell you our annual Birthday Bash concert is taking place on Saturday, July 25th, at the Wright State University Nutter Center with Parker McCollum, Gabby Barrett, and Kassi Ashton!
Tickets are on sale right now at the Nutter Center Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.
Listen to Nikki Montgomery all week long for your chance to win tickets!
Concert Info
- Date: Saturday, July 25th, 2026
- Time: 7:30 PM
- Location: Wright State University Nutter Center
- Get Tickets
- Map of the Wright State University Nutter Center Nutter Center