Get your tickets to K99.1FM’s Birthday Bash We are celebrating our birthday with Parker McCollum, Gabby Barrett, Kassi Ashton, and YOU!

We are excited to tell you our annual Birthday Bash concert is taking place on Saturday, July 25th, at the Wright State University Nutter Center with Parker McCollum, Gabby Barrett, and Kassi Ashton!

Tickets are on sale right now at the Nutter Center Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Listen to Nikki Montgomery all week long for your chance to win tickets!

Concert Info

Date: Saturday, July 25th, 2026

Saturday, July 25th, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM Location: Wright State University Nutter Center

Wright State University Nutter Center Get Tickets

Map of the Wright State University Nutter Center Nutter Center

Listen to Parker McCollum’s latest hit - Killin’ Me

Listen to Gabby Barrett’s latest hit - The Easy Part

Listen to Kassi Ashton’s latest hit - B*tches