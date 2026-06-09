Hasting Farm Fest announces first artist to perform at this year’s festival The annual country music festival is back for year 2 at the

Organizers of the annual Hasting Farm Fest have announced their first artist performing at this year’s festival, which will take place at the Clark County Fairgrounds Pavilion on Saturday, September 26th, 2026.

South Charleston’s very own The Matt Clarkson Band will be at the festival this year, along with 3 other yet-to-be announced artists.

Listen to New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody every morning at 7 AM this week to find out the other artists performing at this year’s festival.

For more details on Hasting Farm Fest and to get tickets, visit HastingFarmFest.com.

Listen to ‘Used To’ by the Matt Clarkson Band