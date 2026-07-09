It’s official! July 8th will forever be known as “Toby Keith Day”

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Toby Keith performs onstage at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Editorial Use Only. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Yesterday, July 8th, was Toby Keith’s “Heavenly Birthday,” a day he would have been celebrating his 65th birthday. However, there was a celebration of his life and his legacy that took place in the State of Oklahoma, his hometown State.

Toby was from Clinton, Oklahoma and yesterday, the Governor of Oklahoma, officially declared July 8th will now and forever be know as “Toby Keith” day in Oklahoma.

Governor Kevin Stitt presented the official proclamation to Toby’s daughter, Krystal Keith, which you can see below.

So, even though we continue to celebrate Toby, his music and his love for this country on a daily basis, it just became official in Oklahoma as he gets his own day named after him, honoring his legacy.