Jon Pardi announces difficult decision to end marriage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Jon Pardi performs at An Evening With Jon Pardi at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on June 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

No one saw this one coming, especially after seeing these two in the past and how great their relationship seemed. However, you know know someone is going through in their personal lives and we just hate to even have to share this news.

Jon said in a shared post on social media:

“After much thought, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. Our daughters will always remain our highest priority and we are committed to moving forward with love and respect as co-parents.

Thank you for your understanding, support, and respect as we navigate these chances as a family." -Jon and Summer

After getting engaged at the Ryman back in 2019, Jon and Summer got married back in November of 2020 at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, TN.

We wish them and their family nothing but the best.