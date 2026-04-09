The ladies of country music lead the nominations for the 61st ACM Awards

The nominations were just revealed for the 61st ACM Awards and the ladies lead the way. Megan Moroney received the most nominations, which was nine, including her first for “Entertainer of the year.”
Megan Moroney is followed closely by Miranda Lambert with eight nominations and a tie with seven each between Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley.
Here’s a list of the nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Megan Moroney
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Song of the Year
- “A Song to Sing” — Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton
- “Am I Okay?” — Megan Moroney
- “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
- “I Never Lie” — Zach Top
- “Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Riley Green
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Zach Top
Group of the Year
- 49 Winchester
- Flatland Cavalry
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- The Red Clay Strays
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- Thelma & James
New Female Artist of the Year
- Avery Anna
- Mackenzie Carpenter
- Dasha
- Caroline Jones
- Emily Ann Roberts
New Male Artist of the Year
- Gavin Adcock
- Vincent Mason
- Shaboozey
- Hudson Westbrook
- Tucker Wetmore
Album of the Year
- “Ain’t In It For My Health” — Zach Top
- “Cherry Valley” — Carter Faith
- “Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe)” — Riley Green
- “I’m The Problem” — Morgan Wallen
- “Parker McCollum” — Parker McCollum
Song of the Year
- “A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
- “Am I Okay?” — Megan Moroney
- “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
- “I Never Lie” — Zach Top
- “Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
- “6 Months Later” — Megan Moroney
- “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
- “I Never Lie” — Zach Top
- “Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson
- “The Fall” — Cody Johnson
Music Event of the Year
- “A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
- “Amen” — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
- “Don’t Mind If I Do” — Riley Green feat. Ella Langley
- “Trailblazer” — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
- “You Had To Be There” — Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney
Visual Media of the Year
- “6 Months Later” — Megan Moroney
- “A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
- “Cuckoo” -Stephen Wilson, Jr.
- “Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson
- “The Fall” — Cody Johnson
Songwriter of the Year
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Ashley Gorley
- Charlie Handsome
- Chase McGill
- Blake Pendergrass
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Riley Green
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Morgan Wallen
The nominations were announced earlier this morning on “The Today Show,” which you can check out here.
The 61st ACM Awards will take place on May 17th from Las Vegas.