Lainey Wilson to perform during ABC’s 9/11 tribute

The annual 9/11 commemoration in New York City will be broadcast live for the first time this year and Lainey Wilson was announced as one of the performers.

“The courage, bravery, and heroism displayed in response to 9/11 is a reminder of who we are as Americans and the strength and compassion we show one another at our most difficult moments,” Lainey said. “I’m honored to lend my voice to this moment, and to recognize the first responders, families, and communities whose service and sacrifice continue to inspire us 25 years later.”

9/11 Tribute in Light: Live From Lower Manhattan will air on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu at 8pm ET.