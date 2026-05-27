Lauren Alaina and Chris Janson are coming to Troy You can see them both this Fall at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Lauren Alaina performs onstage during ACM Lifting Lives Country on the Green: Riley Green & Friends at Topgolf Las Vegas on May 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ACM Lifting Lives Country On The Green: Riley Green & Friends

We have 2 exciting concert announcements to share with you.

Lauren Alaina is bringing Shane Profitt with her to Troy on November 6th, and Chris Janson is coming to Troy on October 3rd.

Each artist will be performing at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy.

Check out all the details on each show below

Lauren Alaina: The Stages Tour w/ Shane Profitt

Lauren Alaina's The Stages Tour (Courtesy Lauren Alaina/Big Loud)

Date: Friday, November 6th

Friday, November 6th Time: 7 PM

7 PM Location: Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy

Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy Get tickets

Chris Janson

Chris Janson's 'Wild Horses' (Harpeth 60 Records/Warner Music Nashville)

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Saturday, October 3rd Time: 7 PM

7 PM Location: Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy

Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy Get tickets

Map of The Arbogast Performing Arts Center