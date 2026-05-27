Lauren Alaina and Chris Janson are coming to Troy

We have 2 exciting concert announcements to share with you.
Lauren Alaina is bringing Shane Profitt with her to Troy on November 6th, and Chris Janson is coming to Troy on October 3rd.
Each artist will be performing at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy.
Check out all the details on each show below
Lauren Alaina: The Stages Tour w/ Shane Profitt
- Date: Friday, November 6th
- Time: 7 PM
- Location: Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy
- Get tickets
Chris Janson
- Date: Saturday, October 3rd
- Time: 7 PM
- Location: Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy
- Get tickets