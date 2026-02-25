Lauren Alaina Claps Back At Internet Trolls

Do. Not. Mess. With. Lauren. Alaina.

Lauren Alaina has had enough of the online bullies who comment on her and other women’s weight on social media. She took to Instagram to post a video stating, “do better.” She is 8 months postpartum, and she had an eating disorder when she was younger. She isn’t having any of it. “We need to retire the obsession with women’s bodies. If you care about the music…talk about the music. If you don’t…. well, that’s fine too. But this culture of speculating about women’s bodies? It’s tired. Do better."