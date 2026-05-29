Lineup announced for this year’s Heart Of Country Festival in Northern Kentucky

The lineup for this year’s Heart Of Country Music Festival is out now, and we now know every artist that will be performing at the 2-day music festival in Independence, KY (just south of Cincinnati in Northern Kentucky).
This year’s festival will take place on Friday, September 11th, and Saturday, September 12th.
Friday, September 11th Lineup
- John Morgen
- Little Texas
- Jo Dee Messina
- Clint Black
Saturday, September 12th Lineup
- Derek Alan
- Cole Goodwin
- Shenandoah
- Carly Pearce
- Justin Moore
- Festival Details
- Date: September 11th and 12th
- Time: Gates open at 12 PM each day
- Location: Kenton County Fairgrounds
- Get tickets
- Map of the Kenton County Fairgrounds