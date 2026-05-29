Lineup announced for this year’s Heart Of Country Festival in Northern Kentucky

The lineup for this year’s Heart Of Country Music Festival is out now, and we now know every artist that will be performing at the 2-day music festival in Independence, KY (just south of Cincinnati in Northern Kentucky).

This year’s festival will take place on Friday, September 11th, and Saturday, September 12th.

Friday, September 11th Lineup

John Morgen

Little Texas

Jo Dee Messina

Clint Black

Saturday, September 12th Lineup

Derek Alan

Cole Goodwin

Shenandoah

Carly Pearce

Justin Moore