Morgan Wallen donates $60,000 worth of musical instruments to two Las Vegas high schools

Morgan Wallen (Kevin Mazur/Kevin MazurGetty Images for SiriusXM)
By Woody

Morgan Wallen is giving back again, this time to high schoolers in Las Vegas.

Through the Morgan Wallen Foundation, Cimarron-Memorial High School and Desert Pines High School will each receive $30,000 worth of musical instruments such as violins, trumpets and bajo quintos.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter