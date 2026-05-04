New Kenny Chesney music is on the way this Friday

Its been almost 2 years since we’ve had new music from Kenny Chesney, but that’s all about to change.

On Friday, May 8th, Kenny’s new song “Carry On’ drops, making it his first new song to be released since 2024 when his album ”BORN" came out with his hit song “Take Her Home.”

“Carry On” is described as a “Reset button for your life,” encouraging listeners to focus on what matters, ignore negativity, and live in the moment.

Kenny says, “I love a chorus that throws life wide open – and reminds you how to find the light no matter what’s happening.”