Panthers fans aren’t happy with Luke Combs, but Jags fans are

In case you didn’t know, Luke Combs is a diehard Carolina Panthers fan. But one photo from over the weekend has landed him in trouble with his fellow Panthers fans.
Luke just posted a picture of himself wearing a Jacksonville Jaguars hat while promoting his new single, “Be By You.” So, fans are now questioning his loyalty, with one saying “Jags hat, but you’re a Panthers fan. Always knew you were a fake.”
Don’t worry, it didn’t take Luke long to fire back. He commented back, “Oh yeah I should have worn a Panthers hat when I played a show at the Jaguars stadium. My bad.”
You can check out the pic that got Panthers fans fired up below, it’s the one in the top right corner.
I can’t leave your lovin’ alone— Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) February 13, 2026
Where you are is where I belong
Be By You out now pic.twitter.com/RWbChJCYOs