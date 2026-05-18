Photos, winners, & more from this year’s ACM Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson accepts the award for Male Artist of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The 61st Annual ACM Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, May 17th, on Prime Video. Check out everything you missed from the big show, including all the photos from the show, the red carpet, and find out who won all of the awards.

View photos from the show

0 of 127 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kane Brown performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Laine Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson accepts the award for Male Artist of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban speaks onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley accepts the award for Female Artist of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban speaks onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kane Brown performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kane Brown performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley accepts the award for Female Artist of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley accepts the award for Female Artist of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. T.J. Osborne speaks onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ashley McBryde speaks onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban speaks onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley accepts the award for Female Artist of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley accepts the award for Female Artist of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Ella Langley and Riley Green accept the Music Event of the Year award for "Don't Mind If I Do" onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Laine Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Carter Faith performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson accepts the award for Male Artist of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Carter Faith performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Carter Faith performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson accepts the award for Male Artist of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Carter Faith performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis perform onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Lee Ann Womack and Parker McCollum perform onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jordan Davis performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Ben West, Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert accept the Song of the Year award for "Choosin' Texas" onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Ben West, Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley accept the Song of the Year award for "Choosin' Texas" onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ashley McBryde speaks onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shania Twain speaks onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn accept the award for Duo of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn accept the award for Duo of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn accept the award for Duo of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Ben West, Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert accept the Song of the Year award for "Choosin' Texas" onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandon Laine Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Ben West, Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert accept the Song of the Year award for "Choosin' Texas" onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty present the Music Event of the Year award to Ella Langley and Riley Green for "Don't Mind If I Do" onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Ella Langley and Riley Green accept the Music Event of the Year award for "Don't Mind If I Do" onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Sia Gould and Shania Twain speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Sia Gould and Shania Twain speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Sia Gould and Shania Twain speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Shania Twain and Shaboozey speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Sia Gould and Shania Twain speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ashley McBryde speaks onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Shania Twain and Shaboozey speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Miranda Lambert accepts the Song of the Year award for "Choosin' Texas" onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Avery Anna performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis perform onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis perform onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Damon Whiteside, CEO, Academy of Country Music speaks onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Shania Twain and Shaboozey speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Avery Anna performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Zach Top performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shania Twain speaks onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Shania Twain and Shaboozey speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Corey LaJoie and Carl Edwards speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn accept the award for Duo of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Avery Anna performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis perform onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Michael Bublé speaks onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Shania Twain and Shaboozey speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn accept the award for Duo of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Sevans Henderson, Drew Nix, Andrew Bishop, Brandon Laine Coleman, John W. Hall and Zach Rishel of The Red Clay Strays accept the award for Group of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Zach Top performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Zach Top performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey speaks onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Corey LaJoie and Carl Edwards speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn accepts the award for Duo of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Avery Anna performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley accepts the award for Artist-Songwriter of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jordan Davis performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Avery Anna performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shania Twain speaks onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Shania Twain and Shaboozey speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Shania Twain and Shaboozey speak onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shania Twain speaks onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shania Twain speaks onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shania Twain speaks onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Zach Top performs onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

View photos from the red carpet

0 of 103 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Ashley Grace Stanton, Gary Stanton, Charlie Muncaster and Mallory Muncaster attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kacey Musgraves attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ryan Fitzpatrick (L) attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kacey Musgraves attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Keith Urban attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lainey Wilson attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Corey LaJoie and Carl Edwards attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Abby Law, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Hallie Ray Light McCollum and Parker McCollum attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Adam Gallegos, Wesley Hall, Cleto Cordero, Reid Dillon, Jonathan Saenz and Jason Albers of Flatland Cavalry attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shania Twain attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Emily Cohen Belote, Global Lead, Music Programming, Amazon Music, Ryan Redington, GM, Amazon Music, Michelle Tigard Kammerer, Global Head of Country Music, Amazon Music, Shania Twain, Alaina Bertels, Head of Talent Synergy and Specials, Amazon MGM Studios and Stephen Brower, Head of Music, US, Amazon Music attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Andrew Bishop, Zach Rishel, Brandon Laine Coleman, John W. Hall, Sevans Henderson and Drew Nix of The Red Clay Strays attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Frank Liddell and Lee Ann Womack attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ashley McBryde attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Michael Bublé attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Blake Pendergrass and Hannah Watson attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Andrew Whitworth and Sarah Whitworth attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Zach Top attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Devlin "Duck" Hodges and Lainey Wilson attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kevin Powers attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Carter Faith attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shania Twain attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Tracy Lawrence and Becca Lawrence attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Avery Anna attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Shania Twain and Damon Whiteside, CEO, Academy of Country Music attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Hudson Westbrook and Stormie Goldsmith attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Danny Majic and Ana Majic attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kelsea Ballerini attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Aubrie Sellers and Lee Ann Womack attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Dallas Wilson and Lauren Wilson attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Cam Arnold and Lauren Alaina attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kelsea Ballerini attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Kristen Davis and Jordan Davis attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Polly Fleming and Tofer Brown attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Leigh Nash and Stephen Wilson Jr. attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Hannah Palmer attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Cole Neuber and Mackenzie Carpenter attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Brandi Cyrus attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Jake Etheridge and MacKenzie Porter of Thelma & James attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Chris Sasser and Emily Ann Roberts attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ashley Cooke attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Geoff Sprung, Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Justin Louthian, Noah Patrick, Isaac Gibson, Chase Chafin, Bus Shelton and Tim Hall of 49 Winchester attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jenna Paulette attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kristian Bush attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Cameron Rose Newell and Brock Bowers attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kole Enright attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. George Birge attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Madeline Haney and Dustin Haney attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Braxton Keith attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Dasha attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kameron Marlowe attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Rocko Beall and Alexandra Kay attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Hayley Hubbard and Tyler Hubbard attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Stella Lefty and Vincent Mason attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brad Tursi and Roxanne King attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Willow Avalon attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Anthony Gargiula attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Graham Barham attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Sydney Thomas attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Maria Georgas attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Tyler Braden and Marisa Taylor attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cassidy Montalvo attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jenn Cooke attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Kaylee Dudley and Taylor Dudley attend the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tyler Cameron attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ian Munsick attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cassie DiLaura attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Alex Mars attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images)

View this year’s winners and nominees below

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

WINNER: Cody Johnson

Megan Moroney

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Song of the Year

“A Song to Sing” — Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton

“Am I Okay?” — Megan Moroney

WINNER: “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“I Never Lie” — Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

WINNER: Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Riley Green

WINNER: Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Group of the Year

49 Winchester

Flatland Cavalry

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

WINNER: The Red Clay Strays

Duo of the Year

WINNER: Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

New Female Artist of the Year

WINNER: Avery Anna

Mackenzie Carpenter

Dasha

Caroline Jones

Emily Ann Roberts

New Male Artist of the Year

Gavin Adcock

Vincent Mason

Shaboozey

Hudson Westbrook

WINNER: Tucker Wetmore

Album of the Year

“Ain’t In It For My Health” — Zach Top

“Cherry Valley” — Carter Faith

“Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe)” — Riley Green

“I’m The Problem” — Morgan Wallen

WINNER: “Parker McCollum” — Parker McCollum

Song of the Year

“A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

“Am I Okay?” — Megan Moroney

WINNER: “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“I Never Lie” — Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

“6 Months Later” — Megan Moroney

WINNER: “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“I Never Lie” — Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson

“The Fall” — Cody Johnson

Music Event of the Year

“A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

“Amen” — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

WINNER: “Don’t Mind If I Do” — Riley Green feat. Ella Langley

“Trailblazer” — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

“You Had To Be There” — Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney

Visual Media of the Year

“6 Months Later” — Megan Moroney

“A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

WINNER: “Cuckoo” -Stephen Wilson, Jr.

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson

“The Fall” — Cody Johnson

Songwriter of the Year

WINNER: Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Charlie Handsome

Chase McGill

Blake Pendergrass

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Riley Green

WINNER: Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Morgan Wallen

For more on this year’s ACM Awards visit our special guide to the ACM Awards.