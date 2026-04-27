The Riley Green collab no one was expecting

Stagecoach went down over the weekend in California and due to weather, Riley Green had to cancel his performance. But that didn’t stop him from popping in for a quick collab with Sydney Sweeney!
@lislopesss
Sydney Sweeney sings with Riley Green at Stagecoach | video by: kennedylynne | #LisLove #hollywood #viralvideo #sydneysweeney #fyp♬ Heads will roll By YeahYeahYeahs - 1 Minute Sounds
Apparently, Sydney is a big karaoke fan and she also brought Diplo on stage with her to sing Riley and Ella’s “You Look Like You Love Me.”
@diplo
See I can sing #countrymusic♬ original sound - Diplo