Riley Green shocks fan when meeting up to buy his guitar from Facebook Marketplace

Check out these photos of Riley Green, Randy Houser, Corey Kent, Montgomery Gentry, and many more from Thursday at Country Concert '26 in Fort Loramie, Ohio

Apparently, Riley Green spends his free time just like the rest of us do - endlessly doomscrolling through Facebook Marketplace.

Riley found a guitar he liked and instead of sending someone else to meet up with the guy to buy it, he went himself. The seller, from Panama City Beach, FL, was shocked to find Riley at the meeting place.

“Let me tell ya folks. This guy didn’t have to meet up with this regular Joe. Heck he could have sent anybody to buy my guitar! Instead he invited me to meet him and look at guitar.” The seller said in a Facebook post.