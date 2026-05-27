Robert Pattinson is 'To Catch a Predator' host Chis Hansen in 'Primetime' teaser trailer

Robert Pattinson appears as Chis Hansen on the poster for the film 'Primetime.' (A24)

Robert Pattinson stars in the official teaser trailer for Primetime.

A24 released the first trailer for the upcoming drama-thriller film on Wednesday. The minute-long first look at the film finds Pattinson in character as Chris Hansen, the host of To Catch a Predator.

The film comes from Lance Oppenheim, who directs from a script by Ajon Singh. Along with Pattinson, the movie stars Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher and Bokeem Woodbine.

Its official logline reads, "In 2006, To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history." In a similar vein, the film's poster includes the tagline, "Are you ready to make television history?"

The trailer for Primetime features hidden camera footage, as well as glimpses of Pattinson in character as Hansen. We also hear Pattinson's impression of the host, as he says, "What would have happened if I wasn't here? You see how this looks, right? At the end of the day, a man must be held accountable for the decisions that he makes. Do you agree?"

His voice-over impression continues, with him saying, "Do you watch television? Well, there's something you should know. I'm Chris Hansen, with Dateline NBC. And you're about to be a part of television history."

The trailer ends with a different voice saying, "We're going to be the #1 show on TV."

To Catch a Predator ran from 2004 to 2007 on NBC. It aired only 20 episodes, but was massively popular at the time.

While an official release date has yet to be announced, A24 says the movie is coming soon.

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