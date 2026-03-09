Team USA baseball bought a speaker to listen to Toby Keith before World Baseball Classic games

The World Baseball Classic is underway and Team USA looks to reclaim the throne after falling to Japan in the championship game in 2023.
Team USA manager Mark DeRosa made it a point to have the team bond early and often this time. That led to outfielder Roman Anthony buying a giant speaker so the team could listen to Toby Keith on the bus rides to their games.
They have drawn inspiration from Team USA’s hockey team. DeRosa said “Courtesy of the Red, White, And Blue” in the USA hockey locker room and was the obvious song to get the boys fired up.
Team USA is currently 2-0 in the WBC with two dominant wins over Brazil and Great Britain. They take the field again tonight (March 9) against Mexico at 8pm!