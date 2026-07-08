'The Pitt,' 'Hacks' top 2026 Primetime Emmy nominations

Nomination day is here for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.
The nominations were announced Wednesday by Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas from The Bear and Jeff Hiller from Somebody Somewhere.
The 2026 Emmys will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 14. The ceremony will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock.
Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Emmys ceremony, becoming the first woman to host the awards show in 15 years.
The Pitt leads this year's drama categories with 25 nominations. Hacks has set the record for the most nominations in a single year in the comedy categories with 24. The previous record was held jointly by The Studio in 2025 and The Bear in 2024. Those shows each have 23 nominations this year, respectively.
Here's a look at some of this year's Emmy nominations:
Outstanding drama series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karoline Wydra, Pluribus
Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow's Bay
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay
Steve Carell, Rooster
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo's Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow's Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo's Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Limited or anthology series
The Beast in Me
All Her Fault
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
Constance Zimmerman, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
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