Think You Have What It Takes to Be the Next American Idol? Auditions Are Open!

Ever caught yourself belting out a song in the car and thinking, “Wait… I could actually do this”? Well, this might be your sign.

American Idol is looking for the next superstar, and auditions are officially open:

The show is giving aspiring singers the chance to get their shot at becoming the next American Idol through its Idol Across America virtual auditions and online audition process.

🎤 How to Audition

There are currently two ways to throw your name into the hat. You can sign up for an Idol Across America virtual audition, where you’ll have the opportunity to audition face-to-face with an American Idol producer, or you can submit a full online audition.

And yes, this is your chance to potentially go from singing into your hairbrush to singing on one of America’s biggest stages.

Eligibility requirements apply, so make sure you check the official audition information before submitting.

⭐ Ready for Your Big Break?

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to show off those vocals, this could be it. Grab your phone, warm up those vocal cords and get your audition ready.

Think you have what it takes? Head to the official American Idol audition page to sign up for an Idol Across America audition or submit your online audition.

Who knows? You could be the next music superstar 🎤✨