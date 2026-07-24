Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis appear in new season of Netflix’s ‘Ransom Canyon’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis perform onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Season 2 of Netflix’s hit show Ransom Canyon dropped yesterday (July 23) and it included some familiar faces.

Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis both appeared in episode 7! The two country music stars played themselves performing at a music festival during the episode.

“Thomas Rhett and Jordan responded to the story of Quinn throwing this to save the small town,” Ransom Canyon showrunner April Blair says. “They were so sweet, humble, down to play, and it just fit the vibe perfectly.”

Netflix even offered fans an extended version of the music festival as a deleted scene.