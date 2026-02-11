Tim McGraw says Faith Hill saved his life

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artists Faith Hill (L) and Tim McGraw perform onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Prior to Tim McGraw meeting the love of his love, Faith Hill, he had been engaged and doing some things that weren’t the greatest for Tim and his career. He admits that fame, money, and success pushed him into heavy drinking and drugs early in his career.

However, after meeting Faith, all of that changed for the better for one of the biggest names in country music.

Tim said, “I was drinking a lot. I was just doing everything. I was a kid in a candy store.” However, Tim said when Faith Hill came into his life, “She started tapping the brakes for me.”

He added, “Once I met her, I didn’t want to lose her. She’s magic.”

Tim says without Faith, he would not be the artist he is today. Tim and Faith got married in 1996 and will celebrate 30 years together on October 6th.

If you want to check out more of what Tim McGrawsaid, you can listen to his interview with author Tim Ferris.