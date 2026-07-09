Tom Hardy stars in 'MobLand' season 2 teaser trailer

MobLand is coming back for more.

Paramount+ has released the teaser trailer for season 2 of the action-crime series. The show's second season is set to premiere on Sept. 18.

Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren star in the series about two mob families who find themselves in a war that threatens to ruin their empires and lives.

"The Harrigans, heads of North London’s largest criminal empire, are on the brink of civil war, and their rivals are starting to notice. As tensions within the Harrigan family intensify, their ‘fixer’ Harry Da Souza is the only one that can keep them from falling apart," according to an official description of season 2.

The trailer finds Hardy's Harry Da Souza speaking to a man he's captured in the back of his van.

"This hasn't exactly been a wonderful 24 hours for me, yeah? I'm under a lot of pressure," Harry says. "The people that I work for, the Harrigans, they run North London."

Ronan Bennett created and co-wrote the series, which was executive produced by David C. Glasser and co-written by Jez Butterworth. The show was renewed for season 2 back in June 2025.

"With over 26 million viewers and climbing, MobLand has become a resounding triumph driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David C. Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances by Tom, Pierce, and Helen," Chris McCarthy, the co-CEO of Paramount and president of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment, said at the time it was renewed. "We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the United Kingdom."

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