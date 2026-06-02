Tom Holland asked Sony boss to delay 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' so he could be in 'The Odyssey'

Tom Holland attends the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union at Nu Stadium on May 24, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Tom Holland is opening up about delaying production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day so that he could be part of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

In a recent interview with GQ, Holland spoke about an "uncomfortable conversation" he had with Sony Pictures head Tom Rothman about the possibility of delaying production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in order to star in Nolan's epic, as both films had the exact same production start date.

“So I said to Chris, like, ‘Look, I want to do this movie, but if I’m going to do it, I’m going to have to call Sony and have a very uncomfortable conversation,’" Holland said.

The call went well, Holland said, partly due to Nolan's reputation as a filmmaker. The Odyssey's production started on schedule and actually finished nine days early, Holland noted.

“I think one of the reasons why Sony were happy to move is because Chris has that reputation of, ‘This movie isn’t going to go five months over, and we aren’t actually going to lose Tom for two years,’" Holland said. “Any other director, it might have been a slightly different conversation.”

Both films are premiering to theaters this summer. Holland said this period really "feels like the beginning of the next chapter of my life."

“I really feel like a young man now," Holland continued. "I have so much amazing stuff happening in my personal life to take me through to the rest of my life, and I feel like I have a new perspective on where I want to exist in Hollywood."

The Odyssey arrives in cinemas and to IMAX screens on July 17, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

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