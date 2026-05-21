The top country artist from every state

Eric Church (left) and Luke Combs perform on stage during the Concert for Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Oct. 26. David Bergman

Keep in mind, this isn’t my list, I’m just sharing it. So, if you see a name you disagree with, don’t get mad at the messenger.

I will say this, trying to pick the best artist from certain state like Tennessee and Texas is damn near impossible since there are so many amazing artists.

But, if you can only choose one, who would it be from your home state? Since I’m in Florida, it’s a tough choice between Jake Owen, Michael Ray, Easton Corbin, Brian Kelley, Josh Turner, John Anderson and many more. However, according to Whiskey Riff, their top pick is Mel Tillis.

Who did they choose for your State and do you agree or disagree with their pick?