The top country artist from every state

Keep in mind, this isn’t my list, I’m just sharing it. So, if you see a name you disagree with, don’t get mad at the messenger.
I will say this, trying to pick the best artist from certain state like Tennessee and Texas is damn near impossible since there are so many amazing artists.
But, if you can only choose one, who would it be from your home state? Since I’m in Florida, it’s a tough choice between Jake Owen, Michael Ray, Easton Corbin, Brian Kelley, Josh Turner, John Anderson and many more. However, according to Whiskey Riff, their top pick is Mel Tillis.
Who did they choose for your State and do you agree or disagree with their pick?
- Alabama - Hank Williams, Sr. (Tough call, since you also have Alabama, Riley Green, and Ella Langley)
- Alaska - Jewel (Which I wouldn’t call a country artist, but there’s slim pickins’ when it comes to country artists from Alaska)
- Arizona - Linda Ronstadt (Also, the home State of Dierks Bentley!)
- Arkansas - Johnny Cash
- California - Merle Haggard (Don’t forget Jon Pardi!)
- Colorado - Jack Grayson (Sorry, but I’m going with John Denver over Jack)
- Connecticut - Gene Pitney
- Delaware - Chuck Wicks
- Florida - Mel Tillis
- Georgia - Alan Jackson (You also have Luke Bryan, Megan Moroney, Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean, Patty Loveless, and many more.)
- Hawaii - Melveen Leed (Another State without a lot of choices)
- Idaho - Colby Acuff
- Illinois - Alison Krauss
- Indiana - Steve Wariner (Stephen Wilson, Jr. is also from Indiana)
- Iowa - C.W. McHall (Can I pick the Everly Brothers or Hailey Whitters instead?)
- Kansas - Martina McBride
- Kentucky - Chris Stapleton (Also, home to The Judds and Loretta Lynn.)
- Louisiana - Tim McGraw (Hank Williams, Jr. and Lainey get honorable mentions)
- Maine - Dick Curless (I giggled, too. Moving on.)
- Maryland - Brothers Osborne
- Massachusetts - Lori McKenna (Sorry, Lori, but I’m going with James Taylor or Jo Dee Messina instead.)
- Michigan - Billy Strings
- Minnesota - Trampled by Turtles
- Mississippi - Conway Twitty (For the ladies, how about Faith Hill or Tammy Wynette? Also home to Randy Houser and LeAnn Rimes.)
- Missouri - Porter Wagoner (known as Mr. Grand Ole Opry)
- Montana - Tim Ryan
- Nebraska - Tompall & the Glaser Brothers
- Nevada - Tanya Tucker (She was born in Texas, but they gave it to her since she moved to Nevada at 11-years old.)
- New Hampshire - Tom Rush
- New Jersey - Clint Black
- New Mexico - John Denver
- New York - Eddie Rabbitt
- North Carolina - Eric Church (Honorable mentions to Luke Combs, Randy Travis, and Charlie Daniels.)
- North Dakota - Lynn Anderson
- Ohio - Bobby Bare (Sounds like an adult film star, so I’m going with Johnny Paycheck instead.)
- Oklahoma - Toby Keith (Sorry, Reba, Garth, Carrie, and Blake, Toby takes this one.)
- Oregon - Joni Harms
- Pennsylvania - While they chose Taylor Swift, who many will argue isn’t country, they gave honorable mentions to Dan of Dan + Shay and Gabby Barrett.
- Rhode Island - Jimmy Gaudreau
- South Carolina - Bill Anderson (I’m going with Darius Rucker, followed by Josh Turner.)
- South Dakota - Buddy Red Bow (Who? lol)
- Tennessee - Dolly Parton (So many to choose from, but honorable mentions going to Kenny Chesney, Morgan Wallen, Kelsea, and Jelly.)
- Texas - George Strait (The King wins, but I have to mention Willie, Waylon, George Jones, Cody Johnson, Miranda, and so many more.)
- Utah - SHeDaisy
- Vermont - Dan Tyminski
- Virginia - Patsy Cline
- Washington - Zach Top
- West Virginia - Brad Paisley
- Wisconsin - Pee Wee King
- Wyoming - Chris LeDoux