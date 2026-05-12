The Ultimate Tour Guide: Every pop tour happening in 2026

Olivia Rodrigo Tour Announce - KIA Center
By Leeann Reilly

This is our official list of all the pop tours happening in 2026.

Check back here anytime to view the latest tour announcements as they are announced.

Tours currently happening
  • Bruno Mars - Shows through May 20th
  • Demi Lovato - Shows through May 25th
  • Post Malone - Shows through June 27th
  • Florence and the Machine - Shows through May 20th
  • Machine Gun Kelly - Shows through July 1st
  • Charlie Puth - Shows through June 13th
Tours scheduled to happen in 2026

Who do you want to see in concert? Let us know in the comments section below or by leaving an open mic on our smartphone app.

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