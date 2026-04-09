Zac Brown Band found a new MLB home on Sunday Night Baseball

Just like Carrie Underwood sings the theme song for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, Zac Brown Band will now be doing something very similar.
They’re now the voice of NBC’s Sunday Night Baseball with their own customized song! You’ll get to hear it for the first time on TV this Sunday when the Braves take on the Guardians at 7:20 pm on NBC and Peacock.
@nbcsports
Are YOU ready for the show?! Here’s a first look at the new Zac Brown Band show open for Sunday Night Baseball on NBC and Peacock. #mlb #intro♬ original sound - NBC Sports