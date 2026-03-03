Win $1 Million With K99.1FM’s Battle Of The Brackets

K99.1FM Battle Of The Brackets

K99.1FM is giving you a shot at winning $1 Million if you can make the right picks with your bracket this year.

The great thing about our battle of the brackets contest is it doesn’t matter if you know anything about college basketball or not. You can always pick your teams based on mascots, team colors, cities, or the flip of a coin. Just pick your winners! Who knows, you might beat all the experts and win a million dollars.

Register below with your best picks and catch the games on our sister station WHIO-TV.

Official Rules

©2023 Cox Media Group