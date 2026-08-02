Win $2,000 with K99.1FM’s Back to School Bucks Contest

Back To School Bucks Contest

As kids across the Miami Valley are heading back to school we at K99.1FM want to make this back-to-school season a little easier by giving you $1,000 and $1,000 to give to your favorite school or charity of your choice.

Enter our Back To School Buck$ Contest below for your chance to win $1,000 for yourself and $1,000 for your favorite school or charity of your choice.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/3/2026 – 8/26/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive $1000 for themselves and $1000 to donate to favorite charity. ENTER PRIZE. (ARV: $2000). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

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