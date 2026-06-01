WIN a Hot Head Burritos Graduation Party VIP Catering for 20 People

WIN a VIP Buritto Party from Hot Head and K99.1FM!

K99.1FM wants to boost your BURRITO intake with a HOT HEAD BURRITO Graduation VIP for 20 people. A burrito party is perfect for ALL your summer celebrations.

Register below to win a burrito party for up to 20 people. We have four (4) of these amazing burrito parties to giveaway so tell your friends to register, too!

SAVE $25 OFF ANY $150 OR MORE CATERING ORDER WITH ONLINE CODE: Grad2026

*MUST ORDER ONLINE AND 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE. WINNER MUST CHOOSE LOCATION AND PICK-UP ORDER. NO DELIVERY.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/1/2026 – 6/14/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. FIVE (5) winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: FOUR (4) VIP Online Catering Online Catering packages for 20 people worth $280 each - MUST ORDER ONLINE AND 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE. WINNER MUST CHOOSE LOCATION AND PICK-UP ORDER. PRIZE EXPIRES 8/31/2026. -For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409