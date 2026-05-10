Win tickets to see the Zac Brown Band at Nationwide Arena

K99.1FM welcomes the Zac Brown Band to Nationwide Arena, Friday, August 14, with special guests Old Crow Medicine Show. Register below for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the show. Get more show details or tickets here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/10/2026 – 8/14/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to the show. (ARV: $70). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409