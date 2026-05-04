Win tickets to see Brothers Osborne at The Rose Music Center

Win tickets from K99.1FM to Brothers Osborne at The Rose Music Center

K99.1FM welcomes Brothers Osborne to The Rose Music Center at the Heights, Friday, August 28. REGISTER below to win a pair of tickets to the show. Get concert details here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/4/2026 – 8/28/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to Brothers Osborne at Rose Music Center (ARV: $70). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409