Win tickets to Buckeye Country Superfest

Win tickets from K99.1FM for Buckeye Country Superfest at Ohio Stadium!

K99.1FM welcomes Buckeye Country Superfest to Ohio Stadium, Saturday, June 13, featuring Tyler Childers, The Red Clay Straws, Lord Huron, Sierra Ferrell, Flatland Cavalry, and Kaitlin Butts. Register below to win tickets to the show. Get more details or buy tickets here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/10/2026– 6/7/2026 Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to Buckeye Country Superfest. (ARV: $80). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409