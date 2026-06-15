Win tickets to Country Concert ‘26 with K99.1FM’s Country Concert Song Of The Day Contest

Country Concert '26 Song Of The Day Contest

K99.1FM welcomes Jason Aldean, Riley Green, Alabama, Cole Swindell, and many other great new country artists to Country Concert ‘26 in Fort Loramie, on July 9th, 10th, and 11th.

How to win tickets to Country Concert ‘26

Listen to New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody , every morning at 7:10 AM for Country Concert Song of the Day and the approximate time it will play later that day.

When you hear the song play, be the 9th caller at 937-909-5991 , and you’ll win a pair of tickets to one of the three days of the concert.

, and you’ll win a pair of tickets to one of the three days of the concert. Subscribe to the K99.1FM K-Club Newsletter, and each week we will give you a look at what the song of the day is for every day, each week.

Look for the K-Club Newsletter sign-up box on the right side of this page to subscribe.

Good luck and thanks for listening to K99.1FM!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 15-July 3rd. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-909-5991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. One (1) winner each day will receive a pair of tickets to Country Concert ‘26. Odds vary. Value may vary. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

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