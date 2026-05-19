Win Tickets to Dan + Shay at Schottenstein Center

Win tickets from K99.1FM to see Dan + Shay!

K99.1FM welcomes Dan + Shay to the Schottenstein Center, October 8, with special guests Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross. Get concert details and buy tickets here. Register below to win a pair of tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/19/2026 – 10/8/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive tickets to the show. (ARV: $80). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409