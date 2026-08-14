Win tickets to Hasting Farm Fest from K99.1FM!

K99.1FM is excited to partner with Hasting Farm Fest in 2026! Hasting Farm Fest is a country music and community festival in Springfield, happening September 26, at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

This year’s list of artists performing

Priscilla Block

Dalton Dover

Hasting

Matt Clarkson Band

Register below to win a pair of tickets to the show. Get more information on Hasting Farm Fest and buy tickets here.

Win tickets from K99.1FM to Hasting Farm Fest, September 26, at the Clark County Fairgrounds!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/14/2026 – 9/13/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: Five (5) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to Hasting Farm Fest, September 26, Clark County Fairgrounds. (ARV: $80). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409