Win tickets to Kentucky Barrels Arena Football from K99.1FM!

Football Fans— get ready to roar! The Kentucky Barrels are taking over Truist Arena — fast touchdowns, huge hits, nonstop action! Grab your tickets at Ticketmaster.com or the Truist Arena Box Office. Kentucky Barrels — BARREL DOWN!

REGISTER below for you chance to score a pair of tickets to the their May 17th game, at Truist Arena, on the campus of Northern Kentucky University.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/30/2026 – 5/10/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to the Kentucky Barrels Arena Football My 17th Game at Truist Arena (ARV: $70). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409