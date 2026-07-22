Win tickets to see Brantley Gilbert at Rose Music Center

Win tickets from K99.1FM to see Brantley Gilbert at Rose Music Center!

K99.1FM welcomes Brantley Gilbert and his Real American Tour to Rose Music Center, Thursday, October 1, with special guests John Morgan and Jay Webb. Get more show details here and register below to win a pair of tickets to the show.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/22/2026 – 9/27/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of ticket to see Brantley Gilbert at Rose Music Center, October 1, 2026. (ARV: $80). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409