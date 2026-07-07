Win tickets to see Ella Langley in Columbus

K99.1FM welcomes Ella Langley to the Schootenstein Center in Columbus, September 25, with special guests Kameron Marlowe and Laci Kaye Booth. Register below to win a pair of tickets to the show. You can more show details and buy tickets here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/7/2026 – 9/20/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to see Ella Langley at the Schottenstein Center. (ARV: $80). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409