Win tickets to see Russell Dickerson on his SPRING SLAM tour

Win tickets to see Russell Dickerson

K99.1FM welcomes Russell Dickerson and his SPRING SLAM tour, with special guests Niko Moon and Adrien Nunez to the Andrew J Brady Music Center, Thursday, May 28th. You can buy tickets here.

Register below to win a pair of tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/8/2025 – 5/28/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to see Russell Dickerson at ICON (ARV: $55). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409