Win tickets to see Thomas Rhett at the Schottenstein Center

Win tickets from K99.1FM to see Thomas Rhett at Schottenstein Center in September!

K99.1FM welcomes Thomas Rhett, with special guests Vincent Mason and Emily Ann Roberts, to Schottenstein Center in September. You can buy tickets to the show here.

Register below to win a pair of tickets to the show.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/13/2026 – 9/11/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K991fm.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to see Thomas Rhett. (ARV: $70). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409