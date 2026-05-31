Deputy killed, another injured after man opens fire during welfare check

Carroll County Deputy Logan Utt was killed in the line of duty on May 29, 2026.

CARROLL COUNTY, Virginia — A deputy was killed, and another was injured after a welfare check escalated into a shootout.

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Around 9:26 p.m. on Friday, deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at 13000 Fancy Gap Highway in Cana, Virginia, according to a social media post from the department.

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Upon arrival, two deputies made contact with a man, identified as Michael Puckett.

During the interaction, Puckett opened fire on the deputies, who then returned fire.

Both deputies were struck by gunfire.

One deputy, later identified as Deputy Logan Utt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The second deputy was struck in his ballistic vest and received medical evaluation, and is reported to be in stable condition.

Puckett fled the scene and remains at large. Law enforcement is working to locate Puckett and take him into custody.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Michael Puckett (Carroll County Sheriff's Office )

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