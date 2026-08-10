20 years after 'Not Ready to Make Nice,' The Chicks keep 'Taking the Long Way'

Two decades after the release of their fourth studio album, The Chicks are still Taking the Long Way, both on tour and via vinyl.

Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer will kick off their Taking the Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour Sept. 30 in Detroit, followed by the Oct. 2 rerelease of their album of the same name.

"It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since Taking the Long Way," the three say in a news release. "These songs take us right back to one of the most defining times in our lives, and it's incredible how much they still resonate today."

“We’re so excited to finally share some unreleased tracks and to perform the entire album on this tour," they continue. "It feels like the perfect way to celebrate this journey with the fans who have been with us every step of the way.”

The Chicks have just added new stops in Philadelphia and Boston to the tour, where they're set to perform the record in its entirety for the first time, followed by fan favorites. They've also tacked on a third show in L.A.

Taking the Long Way: 20th Anniversary Edition adds three unreleased demos and two rarities, "Thin Line" and "Live Wire," which will be available to stream for the first time. You'll also be able to hear the earliest versions of "So Hard," "Flowers" and the album's breakout track, "Not Ready to Make Nice."

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