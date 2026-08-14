48% of Ohio children with ADHD receive behavior treatment. Why experts recommend it

LifeStance Health reports fewer than half of children with ADHD receive behavior therapy, which helps improve attention and self-control through structured support.

If you're a parent of a child with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you've probably thought a lot about how to help them navigate daily life. Medication may be one of the first things that comes to mind, but it's not the only option experts recommend.

Behavior therapy helps children build skills like attention and self-control, often by working closely with the adults in their lives. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends it as part of treatment for many children with ADHD, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracks how many receive this kind of support. In Ohio, about 48% of children with ADHD received behavior treatment from 2020 to 2023, based on parents' reports.

With behavior therapy playing an important role in ADHD care, understanding how it works may help families feel more informed about their options. LifeStance Health explains what it involves, what experts recommend at different ages and how parents can help support it at home.

What is behavior therapy for ADHD?

Behavior therapy is a structured, skills-based approach to managing ADHD. Rather than focusing on symptoms through medication alone, it helps children learn practical strategies to strengthen attention, manage impulses and handle emotions. It often involves parents, teachers and other adults who are part of a child's daily life.

One of the most common forms is parent training in behavior management, where a therapist helps parents learn tools to encourage positive behaviors and respond to challenging ones. Other approaches include behavioral strategies in the classroom, therapy that helps build organizational and social skills and, for some children, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) or play therapy. The right mix depends on a child's age, needs and family.

What sets behavior therapy apart is that it builds skills that can last. Medication can be an important part of ADHD care, and often helps with focus and impulse control, but it works while it's in a child's system. Behavior therapy aims to give both children and the adults around them tools they can keep using over time.

How behavior therapy helps children with ADHD

Research suggests behavior therapy can be an effective, evidence-based part of ADHD treatment. A 2024 systematic review in Pediatrics examined more than 300 studies and found that several treatments, including behavioral and psychosocial interventions, improved ADHD symptoms and related difficulties, particularly for school-aged children.

A 2022 meta-analysis of 29 randomized controlled trials found that behavioral parent training was associated with meaningful improvements in positive parenting, the parent-child relationship and parents' own sense of competence and mental well-being. In other words, the same approach that supports a child may ease stress for the whole family.

Behavior therapy can also make a difference at school. A 2025 meta-analysis in Frontiers in Psychology found that school-based interventions were associated with improvement in attention, academic performance and social skills, while reducing oppositional and defiant behaviors.

Experts emphasize that behavior therapy works best as part of a broader, individualized plan. A 2026 review in The BMJ suggests that behavioral parent training, school-based interventions and cognitive behavioral therapy each produce small but meaningful improvements in how children function day to day, and that the evidence supports a multimodal approach tailored to each child.

ADHD treatment recommendations by age

What experts recommend depends a lot on a child's age.

For children younger than 6, the AAP recommends behavior therapy, specifically parent training in behavior management, as the first step before medication. According to the CDC, behavior therapy can work as well as medication for young children in managing symptoms. Young children are also more likely to experience medication side effects, and the long-term effects of ADHD medication in this age group haven't been well studied. Experts generally suggest turning to medication only if behavior therapy alone isn't enough.

For children 6 and older, the AAP recommends behavior therapy and medication together, rather than one or the other. Several approaches are considered effective at this age, including parent training in behavior management, behavioral strategies in the classroom, peer-focused interventions and organizational skills training. Schools can play a role too, through classroom support and accommodations.

How parents can support ADHD treatment at home

Behavior therapy works best when the strategies carry over into everyday life, and small, consistent changes at home can make a real difference.

Here are some approaches that may help:

Keep a predictable routine . Following the same schedule each day can help children know what to expect and reduce friction around transitions.

Following the same schedule each day can help children know what to expect and reduce friction around transitions. Give clear, specific directions. Short, concrete instructions, like "put your shoes by the door," tend to land better than broad requests like "get ready," especially for children who struggle with focus.

Short, concrete instructions, like "put your shoes by the door," tend to land better than broad requests like "get ready," especially for children who struggle with focus. Use praise and rewards for the behavior you want to see. Noticing and rewarding positive behaviors is often more effective than focusing on what went wrong. Especially because a child with ADHD may receive 20,000 corrective or negative comments in school alone by the time they are 10 years old. To help combat this criticism, aim for five positive reinforcements each day, like "good job putting your plate in the dishwasher" or "thank you for writing down your homework assignments."

Noticing and rewarding positive behaviors is often more effective than focusing on what went wrong. Especially because a child with ADHD may receive 20,000 corrective or negative comments in school alone by the time they are 10 years old. To help combat this criticism, aim for five positive reinforcements each day, like "good job putting your plate in the dishwasher" or "thank you for writing down your homework assignments." Break big tasks into smaller steps. Homework and chores may feel more manageable when they're split into shorter blocks, with "brain breaks" like walking, stretching or jumping jacks, built in.

Homework and chores may feel more manageable when they're split into shorter blocks, with "brain breaks" like walking, stretching or jumping jacks, built in. Offer a few clear choices. Giving a child two or three options, rather than an open-ended decision, can help prevent overwhelm while still giving them a sense of control. Ask "do you want to brush your teeth or take a shower first?" so either answer is acceptable while your child has a sense of autonomy.

Giving a child two or three options, rather than an open-ended decision, can help prevent overwhelm while still giving them a sense of control. Ask "do you want to brush your teeth or take a shower first?" so either answer is acceptable while your child has a sense of autonomy. Support a healthy foundation. Nutritious meals, regular physical activity and adequate sleep can help keep symptoms from becoming harder to manage.

Every child with ADHD is different, and so is the path that works for them. Behavior therapy offers families a way to build lasting skills, but it's often most effective as part of a broader treatment plan. For parents looking for support, talking with a pediatrician or mental healthcare provider can be a helpful first step toward finding the right approach.

This story was produced by Lifestance and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.