The ACM visual media of the year winner is 'Cuckoo'

Newcomer Stephen Wilson Jr. learned he'd picked up his first Academy of Country Music trophy for visual media of the year for "Cuckoo" on Wednesday.

It's an impressive feat for the first-time nominee, as he beats out Megan Moroney's "6 Months Later," Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton's "A Song to Sing," Lainey Wilson's "Somewhere Over Laredo" and Cody Johnson's "The Fall."

Stephen co-directed the video.

The recognition comes as his first radio single, "Gary," has just cracked both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts. The video for that song stars noted actor Gary Sinise.

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