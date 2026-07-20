After its live debut, Morgan Wallen's 'Been By Now' is coming Friday

As Morgan Wallen winds down his Still the Problem Tour, he's getting ready to release new music.

"Been By Now" is set to drop July 24, after Morgan performed the new song for the first time live Friday in front of a sold-out crowd at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium. He first gave fans a preview of the studio version on Instagram June 4, following up with a starkly different take solo at the piano last week.

Only two more weekends remain on his stadium tour, with stops at Ann Arbor's Michigan Stadium and Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field still to come.

There's no word on whether "Been By Now" could be the first taste of Morgan's next era, following I'm the Problem, which came out in May 2025.

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