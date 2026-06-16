After two decades, Josh Turner is still 'Your Man'

Twenty years ago, an album came out that delivered firsts for both Chris Stapleton and Josh Turner: Chris wrote the title track of Josh's second record, Your Man.

It would go on to give Josh his first #1 song and #1 album, and offer Chris his first #1 as a writer. This summer, their record label's celebrating with multiple 20th Anniversary Editions of the collection, which also features the hits "Would You Go with Me" and "Me and God."

"I’m moved at how it has continued to gain new fans,” Josh reflects. “I still play all three singles from that record because you fans won’t let me out of any venue until I do!! Thank y’all for your support and enthusiasm over the past two decades! Let’s keep it going!”

Your Man will be available in two vinyl variants, in 180-gram black and turquoise versions that add a coveted bonus track. "Hard Headed" was originally an iTunes exclusive that will now be making its streaming debut on all platforms.

The digital version also includes live recordings of "Your Man" and "Me and God" captured at Nashville's Hermitage Hotel in 2021. You can check them out on YouTube now, before the audio streams on release day, Aug. 14.

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