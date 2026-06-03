Air Quality Alert Thursday

This view is from the Germantown Hill area on the southwest side of Dayton.

DAYTON, OH — An air quality alert has been issued for Montgomery, Greene, Preble, Darke, Miami, Clark, Shelby, Butler, and Warren counties for Thursday due to expected high concentrations of ground-level ozone.

Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues should consider spending more time inside on Thursday.

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High pressure will be almost directly overhead on Thursday. Underneath high pressure, there isn’t much wind, and the air can become stagnant.

Combine that with car exhaust and sunshine, and you get higher concentrations of ozone.

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When ozone builds up near the ground, it can cause irritation to our airways.

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